Kangana Ranaut Gets Candid About ‘Lock Upp', 'show’s Concept Was Different When Pitched'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is creating headlines for her show Lock Upp. The show features some contestants locked up in jails for 72 days and will have to obey the orders of host/jailer Kangana. The confirmed participants include Nisha Rawal, Babita Phogat, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, and others that are yet to be revealed. As per the show's format, every participant has been imposed with one charge each. They are expected to defend themselves.

Kangana Ranaut opens up on Lock Upp

Recently, during a conversation with ANI, Kangana Ranaut shed light on what made her get on board to host Ekta Kapoor's reality show. The Manikarnika actor stated that the show's concept was different when it was pitched to her, adding that it did not come as Lock Upp, but as a collaboration. Kangana said that Ekta Kapoor and Ruchikaa Kapoor came and they said that they want to collaborate with her for her digital debut. The Queen actor stated that Ekta and Ruchikaa even pitched a couple of ideas for the reality show for her to host.

The 34-year-old actor further stated that the whole concept of Lock Upp has been designed together by the team and the brainstorming took a good 6-7 months. She said that the more she interacted with them and got to know what Ekta wanted to do, the more the Tanu Weds Manu actor got convinced and the show happened gradually.

Recently, the show gained the limelight after the contestants failed to answer the name of the President of India. During a task in the reality show, four of the contestants, namely Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan and Nisha Rawal, could not answer it correctly. Netizens took to the Twitter handle and started trolling the respective contestants over the same. Payal Rohatgi even failed to give a correct answer about the word limit on Twitter, which is 280 but Payal said that it is 140.

Kangana on the work front

On the professional front, Kangana will mark her debut as a producer of her upcoming film, Tiku Weds Sheru. Apart from that, she also has some major projects lined up in her kitty, which includes, Dhakad, Tejas and Sita: The Incarnation.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut