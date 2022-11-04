Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut is currently busy working on her upcoming film Emergency. The actor is not only leading the film but has also donned the director's hat. She is seemingly leaving no stone unturned in making the film and has been working on it for the past few months. While the movie's shoot is yet to commence, Kangana Ranaut recently went on a tech-recee to Assam and shared a sneak peek of her hunting for locations.

The Queen star is not afraid of getting her feet dirty or slipping in river when it comes to her film, Emergency. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut shared glimpses of her location hunt in Assam. One of the pictures featured the Tanu Weds Manu star trying to balance on rocks while crossing a river. In the caption, she wrote, "This is what happens when you get over excited... Emergency tech-recce."

The actor was further seen crossing an expanse of mud-filled land filled accompanied by her bodyguard. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "When you think whole crew is following you but then realise it's just you with your security talking to yourself all along."

During her expedition, Kangana ditched shoes and chose to roam around barefeet. She suggested her fans to do the same and wrote, "Worse kind of imprisonment is your shoes... It is the layer between you and the life energiest that this Mother Earth has to offer. Open those damn laces and break free, and flow..." She further shared a photo of her cleaning her feet in a river and added, "Washing my feet in a pond is the highight of this trip to Assam... What a stunning place... I am in love."

About Emergency

Emergency is an upcoming political drama which will see Kangana Ranaut step into the shoes of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The movie will also feature Shreyas Talpade as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry as cultural activist Pupul Jayakar and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The movie will mark Kangana's second directorial venture after Manikarnika.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut