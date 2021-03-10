Kangana Ranaut Gets Papped At Airport, Kishwer Merchantt Wonders Why She's 'never In Mask'

Kangana Ranaut recently got papped at Mumbai airport and Kishwer Merchantt can't stop wondering why the former never wears a mask in the public. On March 9, a paparazzi Instagram account shared Kangana's video, wherein she got out of her car and walked towards the boarding gate. Curious Kishwer Merchantt went on to comment on this video as she wrote, "How is this woman never in a mask?". However, Kangana Ranaut's fans didn't back out from replying back to the television star.

Kishwer Merchantt on Kangana Ranaut's airport clip

In this Instagram video, Kangana Ranaut can be seen wearing a peach coloured floral saree. She wore a sleeveless blouse with this outfit. Sporting cat-eyed sunglasses, the actor carried a small sling bag along with her to the airport. Kangana Ranaut styled her airport look with a tight bun hairdo. Here, she gets down from her car and walks towards the gate.

Before entering, she poses for the paps and enters the gate without any mask. Sharing Kangana Ranaut's video on Instagram, the paparazzi handle wrote, "We have another Pandey this one is stationed at the airport and goes by the name of #BadaPandey aka Anuj Pandey. He makes the celebs smile all the time. #KanganaRanaut #paptalk" in the caption.

Kishwer Merchantt's comment

Fans' reactions to Kishwer's comment

Kangana Ranaut's video received equal support and backlash at the same time. The actor's fans lashed out at Kishwer and replied meanly to her comment. One of Kangana's fans said, "@kishwersmerchantt because she has the beautiful face fans expect to see". Netizens were also seen supporting Kishwer Merchantt. One of the users replied, " She isn’t wearing a mask and needs yo be addressed", while another added, "I agree".

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Tejas' release. Slated to release by April 2021, the film also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra and R. Bhakti Klein. Kangana is also part of the cast ensemble of films like Thalaivi and Dhaakad. Kangana Ranaut's movie Thalaivi is based on the life of Jayalalithaa. It features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj and many others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.