Kangana Ranaut Gets Special Welcome On 'Tejas' Sets In Rajasthan; Tough Conditions Follow

Amid the build-up to the release of Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut has been working on the movie Tejas. The actor was back on the sets in Rajasthan after a visit to Mumbai for the former's trailer launch, and the crew had a special celebratory welcome for her. However, there were some tough conditions for the cast and crew during the shoot, as the temperature hit almost 50 degrees.

Kangana Ranaut back on Tejas sets

Kangana had expressed her excitement about her ‘romance’ with Rajasthan after landing in Jaisalmer as she was welcomed with a traditional performance. As she entered the set, she was overwhelmed by the gesture of the crew and feeling ‘loved.’ As the recently announced National Award winner was treated to two cakes, she shared the moment where she wished to have the fruit cake and not the chocolate cake from her director Sarvesh Mewara.

The Queen star then shared a snap from the action sequences in the desert at almost 50 degrees.

She wrote that despite the voice telling her, 'I can’t do this', a voice made her feel the urge to take up the challenge.

"Something I don’t recognise says, eventually this body will be burnt in this same fire what you saving yourself for, give yourself to me,all of you. Ok then, take me," (sic) she tweeted.

Action in almost 50 degreesðŸ”¥

When the survival instinct kicks in something tells me, I can’t do this but then something I don’t recognise says, eventually this body will be burnt in this same fire what you saving yourself for, give yourself to me,all of you. Ok then, take me â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/VNtwK4BOAB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2021

Kangana Ranaut in Tejas

Kangana plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas. Among the preparations on the movie included a trial journey on a chopper, with Kangana sharing a bird’s eye view of Rajasthan.

Previously, the makers, have dropped numerous pictures of Kangana in her look. The movie, which had gone on floors earlier this month, is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Pictures.