Kangana Ranaut Gives Fans Glimpse Of Her 'real Super Woman' On The Occasion Of Women's Day

International Women's Day marks the celebration of cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women across the world. From celebs to other eminent personalities, all have been sharing their thoughts to bring attention to issues like gender equality, women empowerment, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. Many have been paying tribute to the inspiring women in their lives. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has also marked the day by dedicating a social media post to her mother.

On Women's Day, Kangana Ranaut calls her mother 'superwoman'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut shared a short clip in one of her Instagram stories which were all about her mother, Asha Ranaut, cooking special food for the Manikarnika actor. In the video, the Queen star's mother is seen making 'Makki roti' on a homemade gas fire. With this, Kangana wrote on it, "Mumma making Makki ki roti from homegrown Makki." Calling Asha Ranaut a 'superwoman', Kangana added, "This is what a read superwoman looks like." The second picture featured a plate full of traditional food, 'Makki ki roti' and 'Sarso ka saag', which looks delicious.

Kangana thanks Ekta Kapoor for a 'dream' digital debut

Earlier, in the day, Kangana thanked her 'boss lady', Ekta Kapoor for offering her the debut, 'Lock Upp'. Posing goofily in the picture, the actor wrote, "Happy Woman's Day, thank you for a dream digital debut lady boss." Lock Upp features some of the known and popular faces of the entertainment industry as contestants, including Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla and Saisha Shinde among others.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor also extended wishes to her mother on International Women's Day. Thanking her mother for the 'womb and fire of life'', Kangana shared a picture with her mother along with nephew Prithvi. "Grateful for your womb and fire of life maa...thank you for this...happy women's day. Mother is the source of fire...never-ending fire of life (sic)", she wrote on her Instagram story along with the picture.

Kangana Ranaut on work front

On the professional front, Kangana has a couple of films lined up in her kitty which includes Dhaakad and Tejas, scheduled to release this year. The actor is all set to make her debut as a producer with her upcoming project Tiku Weds Sheru.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut