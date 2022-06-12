Kangana Ranaut Gives Fans Tour Of Her New Manali Villa; Stresses On Preserving India's Art

Kangana Ranaut treated fans with glimpses from her new Manali mansion some days ago. The actor has now given a brief tour of her new abode while emphasising the importance of preserving India's ancient architecture. In a social media clip, the National Award winner said that people were losing out on the rich architecture, while further urging the younger generation to inculcate it.

In the video encapsulating the gorgeous interiors, sprawling greenery and breathtaking views from the house, Kangana reminisced the beauty of her grandmother's house, which was made on similar lines as her new home. She asked her fans and followers to 'preserve as well as to adapt' and not to lose out on the precious and inherently Indian way of designing things.

Kangana Ranaut takes fans through her new villa in Manali

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 12, the Dhaakad star dropped a minute-long clip that showcases everything from her beautiful living room, decorated staircase, spacious balconies and more. In the caption, she mentioned, "Preserving, restoring and reviving…. Gifts that our ancestors gave us over thousands of years, just in one generation we can’t loose them …..Especially that generation can’t be us … what say !!! (sic)" Take a look.

Earlier this week, Kangana introduced her Instagram family to her Manali home, an 'authentic mountain styled' house which is surely a dream come true for all design enthusiasts. Stating that it has elements of 'deeply traditional' mountain architecture, Kangana added, "it’s an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries and wooden karigiri…."

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the political drama film called Emergency, wherein she will take on the role of Indira Gandhi. Kangana has also turned director for the project, while Ritesh Shah has penned the screenplay. The plot of the movie is reportedly based on the Emergency phase and Operation Blue Star.

Meanwhile, she'll also be seen as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force in Tejas. The film has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, while Ronnie Screwvala is bankrolling it under his banner, RSVP Movies.