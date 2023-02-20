Kangana Ranaut Gives Savage Reply To Fan Who Asked Her To Choose Between Hrithik, Diljit

Kangana Ranaut is in news again and this time because of her #AskKangana session on Twitter. During the ongoing question and answer segment, a user asked the Thalaivi actor to pick her favourite between Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh.

As soon as she came across the tweet, she gave a savage reply to the netizen saying, "I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks."

For the unversed, Kangana had a bitter battle with both Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh previously.

In her session, Kangana was also asked about Kartik Aaryan. A user question her, "Something about Kartik Aaryan you admire?" She responded saying, "Kartik is self made and follows his own path, he is not a part of any camp or group, he is cool (okay sign emoji)."

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 2022 film Dhaakad, where she played the role of Agent Agni who fights the crime. However, the film bombed at the box office and could not

In the list of her upcoming projects, the actress is gearing up for her film Emergency which is based on the 1977 Indian Emergency. In the film, Kangana will essay late PM Indira Gandhi's role.

Image credits: @diljitdosanjh, @kanganaranaut, @hrithikroshan/Instagram