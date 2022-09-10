Kangana Ranaut Gives Sneak Peek Into Transformation As Former PM Indira Gandhi; See Pic

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to step into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film Emergency. The movie will follow the events of the 1970s and will also feature Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. While Kangana Ranaut is being lauded for her unrecognisable look as late PM Indira Gandhi, she recently gave a sneak peek into her transformation.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut recently dropped a glimpse of her transformation as Indira Gandhi. In the photo, the Thalaivii star could be seen sitting in the green room while she got ready for the shoot. As she sat in her chair, her makeup and hair artists could be seen working on her look. A black and white picture of Indira Gandhi was also placed before her for reference. Sharing the photo, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Transformation magic and the magicians." She further added several hashtags, including "SetStories," "SetArmy" and "Emergency."

Kangana Ranaut opens up on the art of filmmaking

Kangana Ranaut is not only leading the film but has also donned the director's hat for it. The movie will mark her second directorial venture after Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. As the actor-director is rigorously working on the movie, she recently opened up about the art of filmmaking. Sharing an Instagram post, she wrote how filmmaking is a blend of "prep, practice and spontaneity." The Queen star further added filmmaking can be both, the most difficult and the easiest thing to do, as it depends on a person's efficiency.

Kangana then wrote, "If you know how to prepare hard to shoot what must be shot yet in the last moment you demolish that mental structure/ road map / blue print and be free to find something entirely different based on your instincts then you know how to make a movie …. And if you know how to make a movie you will know in actuality one can’t make a movie."

"Film maker is a myth, there is no such thing … if anything a movie makes a maker because story has its own seed and soul which finds expression and manifests and so called maker simply watches bewildered, enchanted as she finds herself transform in to a role she must play," she added.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut