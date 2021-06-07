Kangana Ranaut Gives Strong Reply To Ayushmann Khurrana's Comment On Yami Gautam's Photo

Sanam Re actor Yami Gautam surprised her celebrity friends as well as fans when she announced that she is married. She took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her wedding with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. After her announcement post, she has been sharing glimpses from her pre-wedding events. In one of the pictures, her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana left a comment, which made Kangana Ranaut leave a strong reply. Check it out.

Kangana Ranaut's reply to Ayushmann Khurrana

Yami Gautam's wedding took place in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. It was a small ceremony that followed Pahadi rituals. The actor shared a picture where she is seen loaded with heavy traditional jewellery like nathni and kaleerein. She can also be seen smiling while wearing the classic red saree. While she shared the picture, she added a yellow heart in her caption. Her celebrity friends poured in good words for her, out of which, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Simple. Real. God Bless". This prompted, Kangana Ranaut to reply and talk about the traditions and how they are older than time. Take a look.

In Yami Gautam's photos, Kangana also talked about Pahadi wedding as she belongs from the same place as the actor. While replying to Ayushmann Khurrana, the Tanu Weds Manu actor wrote, "As a matter of fact made up and artificial is most simple because it is so basic and easy to read that kind of show off but ancient and traditional especially when our history is older than the time itself make it most layered and complex so that what is organic isn't necessarily simple if you got the preception to know the complexity of the subtlety". Have a look at her comment below.

More about Yami Gautam's wedding

Yami Gautam had an intimate wedding with Aditya Dhar on Friday. While sharing the announcement picture, the actor wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya". In the picture, the couple can be seen looking at each other while they perform the ritual. Check it out.

