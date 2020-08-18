Kangana Ranaut gives strong response when asked to make 'fresh start' with Karan Johar

The Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut feud has been among the most explosive rifts in Bollywood. Despite doing a film together, the latter in particular has been taking on the filmmaker in the last few years, starting with the famous ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ jibe. Amid heightened attack at Karan and the other stars in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the actress gave a strong response when a netizen urged her to make a ‘fresh start’ with Karan.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Claims Her Time On Twitter Is 'limited', Blames 'movie Mafia'

Kangana Ranaut on Karan Johar

Kangana had recently supported Kamaal Rashid Khan when he had criticised the recent film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. As a netizen asked her about KRK’s past comments critical of her and her sister Rangoli, the actress replied that she had trained her mind to not permanently or personally love or hate anyone, and that such behaviour makes our lives ‘petty’ and complicated. When another netizen asked her if those at the receiving end of Kangana’s digs, would start to hate her, she replied that their ‘rigidity’ will cause them ‘unimaginable fears and trauma.’

Rigidity in their gunas and tendencies will cause blockage in their perception,it will cause unimaginable fears and traumas based on reality that is their own making not the truth, that is why some love Krishna and some suffer him. It’s not him it’s our perception of him ❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 17, 2020

Further asked about her dislike for Karan Johar being permanent/personal or temporary/ general and if it will be possible for them to make a ‘fresh start’, forgetting all grudges, Kangana replied that her issue was not with him or his ‘minions army.’ The Gangster star stated that she was only attacking ‘prejudices, harassment, humiliation of outsiders/small town people’ and ‘abuse of power’ and that her issue was not with mediocrity but with their ‘insecurity with exceptional talent’. She asserted that her movement was only to awaken them to their ‘pain.’

My issue is not Karan Johar and his minions army,my issue is their prejudices,harassment,humiliation of outsiders/small town people and abuse of power, my issue is not their mediocrity but their insecurity with exceptional talent, I am only trying to awaken them to our pain🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 17, 2020

READ: Gunjan Saxena: Kangana Questions 'reluctant Deshbhakti', Calls Armymen Portrayal 'hurtful'

Kangana’s latest dig at Karan Johar was with regards to the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She claimed that the film had maligned Armymen and defence forces with its portrayal.This is after attacking the director relentlessly over the Sushant case, accusing him of ‘sabotaging’ SSR’s career and even urging Mumbai Police to summon him in the investigation.

READ: Kangana Ranaut's Mom Worried For Actor's Safety; Holds 1.15 Lakh Mahamrityunjay Mantras

READ: 'Want To Run Nationalism Shop But Not Show Patriotism?': Kangana Ranaut Warns Karan Johar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.