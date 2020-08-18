Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Gives Strong Response When Asked To Make 'fresh Start' With Karan Johar

A netizen asked Kangana Ranaut to make a 'fresh start' with Karan Johar. She stated that her issue was not with him, but the 'harassment' some stars face.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Kangana Ranaut gives strong response when asked to make 'fresh start' with Karan Johar

The Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut feud has been among the most explosive rifts in Bollywood. Despite doing a film together, the latter in particular has been taking on the filmmaker in the last few years, starting with the famous ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ jibe. Amid heightened attack at Karan and the other stars in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the actress gave a strong response when a netizen urged her to make a ‘fresh start’ with Karan.

Kangana Ranaut on Karan Johar

Kangana had recently supported Kamaal Rashid Khan when he had criticised the recent film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. As a netizen asked her about KRK’s past comments critical of her and her sister Rangoli, the actress replied that she had trained her mind to not permanently or personally love or hate anyone, and that such behaviour makes our lives ‘petty’ and complicated. When another netizen asked her if those at the receiving end of Kangana’s digs, would start to hate her, she replied that their ‘rigidity’ will cause them ‘unimaginable fears and trauma.’

Further asked about her dislike for Karan Johar being permanent/personal or temporary/ general and if it will be possible for them to make a ‘fresh start’, forgetting all grudges, Kangana replied that her issue was not with him or his ‘minions army.’ The Gangster star stated that she was only attacking ‘prejudices, harassment, humiliation of outsiders/small town people’ and ‘abuse of power’ and that her issue was not with mediocrity but with their ‘insecurity with exceptional talent’. She asserted that her movement was only to awaken them to their ‘pain.’

Kangana’s latest dig at Karan Johar was with regards to the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She claimed that the film had maligned Armymen and defence forces with its portrayal.This is after attacking the director relentlessly over the Sushant case, accusing him of ‘sabotaging’ SSR’s career and even urging Mumbai Police to summon him in the investigation. 

