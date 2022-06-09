Kangana Ranaut Gives Tour Of New 'mountain Style' House, Goes Local For Interior Designing

Actor Kangna Ranaut who is known for her fabulous choice of roles, also has an amazing taste in home decor. The Tanu Weds Manu star who hails from Manali, Himachal Pradesh gave a tour of her newly constructed 'authentic mountain styled' house while detailing the home decor which has been utilising locally available materials.

From modern vibrant colours to traditional decor, the interior designing has been done by the star where she has tried to infuse her love for local materials. Calling it a model for 'design enthusiasts,' the actor shared a bunch of pictures showing off every nook and corner of the house while explaining how she dedicated her heart and soul to design the same.

Kangana Ranaut gives glimpses of new house in Manali

Starting from the outside view, the house made of 'river stones, local slates, and wood' is surrounded by lush green vegetation along with picturesque mountains. Following this, Kangana showed the amazing architectured walls and doors that have been beautifully decorated with the paintings of Lord Krishna. The living room was designed by keeping in mind the modern essence where vibrant colour walls with dull curtains just complemented the entire view.

A billiards table surrounded by comfortable sofas just added to the luxurious design. One of the highlights of the entire house was a wall that was an ode to Himachal, its tradition, culture, and the people wherein she decorated it with pictures and portraits describing the beauty of the state.

Not just her house, in fact, the actor shared a few pictures of her outfit that she was wearing while giving an inside view of her new house and explained how she even took the local route with the designer. Tagging the designer, she explained that the outfit which is a soft pink blazer with a yellow sweater beneath is designed by a North Eastern designer MIUNIKU who are just briliant with their work, as per Kangana.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love the decor and are curious about mountains architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional. I built a new home it’s an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stones, local slates, and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries, and wooden karigiri. Have a look, also these pictures are clicked by an incredibly talented Himachali photographer @photovila1."

Fans of the actor expressed their fascination with Kangana's new house. While some hailed the 'pahadi vibes,' others were just amazed by the actor's vision behind decorating her new paradise. One of the fans commented, "Elements are just so Pahadi. It reflects a cozy vibe. Beautiful as expected," while another wrote, "Beautiful place beautiful lady everything is perfect." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "You have put your entire soul into designing it."

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut