Kangana Ranaut Goes Down The Memory Lane To Share Goofy Selfie With Mila Kunis; See Here

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has been entertaining her fans with her ace performance ever since her debut in 2006. The actor has had a long journey in the film industry since her debut and has also received many accolades for her films. While she never fails to entertain her fans with her films, the actor also often treats them with glimpses of her daily life via Instagram. She recently shared a throwback picture from the time she met Hollywood star, Mila Kunis.

Kangana Ranaut recently took a trip down her memory lane and shared a selfie with Mila Kunis via Instagram stories. In the photo, Kangana Ranaut could be seen wearing a black coloured jacket and matching glasses. She tied her hair in a bun and smiled at the camera, while the Friends With Benefits star Mila Kunis could be seen leaning towards her to fit into the frame. Sharing the photo, the Thalaivii actor mentioned she met Mila Kunis on a flight when she talked to her. she wrote, "Oh some memory my phone threw at me we were in a flight together and had a conversation..." The actor further mentioned how she captured the moment and wrote, "I rarely do that but glad I captured the moment now wonder when will we travel again."

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram presence

Kangana Ranaut Ranaut enjoys a massive Instagram following of over 7.9 million. While the actor has several films lined up in her kitty, she is all set to make her digital debut by being the host of the reality show Lock Upp. Taking to her IG handle, the actor recently shared the official poster of the upcoming controversial reality show. In the poster, she could be seen donning a shimmery golden coloured pantsuit with matching boots. She had a handcuff in her hand and gave away a fierce look. Sharing the same, the actor announced the show will debut on Alt Balaji and MX Player from February 27.

What is Lock Upp?

Lock Upp is the World's first fantasy metaverse game-based reality show. The show will see 16 celebrities being locked up in two prisons for 72 days. It will also have a celebrity jailor and the contestants will have to struggle to have basic amenities. Kangana Ranaut will serve as the host of the show.

Image: AP/Instagram/@kanganaranaut