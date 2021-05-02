Kangana Ranaut Hails BJP's Show In West Bengal Elections, Highlights '2800 Percent Growth'

The past few weeks have been dominated by intense campaigning by Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress to win West Bengal. The battle culminated with the latter coming up trumps, as per the trends on counting day on Sunday. Kangana Ranaut came out in support of the BJP, and termed their performance as ‘remarkable’, citing their performance in the previous state elections.

Kangana Ranaut backs BJP after imminent election results in West Bengal

Kangana tweeted that from winning three seats in 2016, BJP showed an impressive jump of ‘2800 percent’ in their performance five years later. The actor also stated that the need of the hour was the CAA (Citizen Amendment Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens), writing that ‘minority is majority’ in Bengal.

She also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who were the star campaigners during the elections, for their 'ferocious passion, dedication' and ‘admirable’ work.

BJP has shown remarkable growth in #Bengal in 2016 they won 3 seats, growth is 2800 percent,need of the hour is NRC and CAA, in Bengal minority is majority now, nevertheless with the kind of ferocious passion and dedication Modi ji and Amit ji do their work is beyond admirable. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021

She also wrote that the ‘disappointing results’ in Bengal made her too overwhelmed to eat or post diet pictures. However, she did share the recipe of a vegetable juice.

This is not a good day to post diet feeling overwhelmed with disappointing results from Bangal and forgetting to eat but I like to drink vegetable juice around this time, today it’s doodhi called ghiya in north India with some mint leaves and few lemon drops and a pinch of salt. pic.twitter.com/EIi2CACo2E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021

Among the other celebrities of the film industry to react to the election results was Ranvir Shorey. The actor urged that the politicians should now address the surge in COVID-19 cases that the election rallies allegedly contributed to.

Congratulations to the winners of #Elections2021 already. Now everyone please address the surge in #COVID19 numbers the election rallies are bound to bring. #PandemicBeforePolitics — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 2, 2021

At the time of publishing this story, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC was leading in 200 seats while the NDA was leading in 85 seats in the 294-seat Assembly. The BJP had a mixed counting day as they received favourable verdicts in Assam and Puducherry, but setbacks in Tamil Nadu, where they were in alliance with ruling AIADMK, and Bengal.