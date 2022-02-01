Kangana Ranaut Hails Centre's Boost To Induct More Women Pilots In IAF; 'Revolutionary'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Tuesday that the Government of India has decided to convert the experimental scheme for the induction of women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force (IAF) into a permanent scheme. The Defence Minister made this announcement via his Twitter handle and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this decision.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram and praised the Centre's decision to increase the number of women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

'Now we will see more women fighter pilots': Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi' decision to convert the experimental scheme for the induction of women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force (IAF) into a permanent scheme. Ranaut shared Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's tweet and wrote, "What a revolutionary decision by the government, now we will see more women fighter pilots." Ranaut herself will be playing the role of an IAF pilot in Sarvesh Mewara's next movie, Tejas.

Rajnath Singh had earlier taken to Twitter and wrote, "The MoD has decided to convert the Experimental Scheme for Induction of Women Fighter Pilots in the Indian Air Force into a permanent scheme. It is a testimony to the capability of India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ and our PM Shri@narendramodi’s commitment towards women empowerment."

Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi, Flying Officer Bhawana Kanth and Flying Officer Mohana Singh became the first women to become fighter pilots in June 2016 at the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal.

(Image: PTI/ANI)