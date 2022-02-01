Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Hails Centre's Boost To Induct More Women Pilots In IAF; 'Revolutionary'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and praised the Centre's decision to increase the number of women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
kangana ranaut

Image: PTI/ANI


Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Tuesday that the Government of India has decided to convert the experimental scheme for the induction of women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force (IAF) into a permanent scheme. The Defence Minister made this announcement via his Twitter handle and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this decision. 

Actor Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram and praised the Centre's decision to increase the number of women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force (IAF). 

'Now we will see more women fighter pilots': Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi' decision to convert the experimental scheme for the induction of women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force (IAF) into a permanent scheme. Ranaut shared Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's tweet and wrote, "What a revolutionary decision by the government, now we will see more women fighter pilots." Ranaut herself will be playing the role of an IAF pilot in Sarvesh Mewara's next movie, Tejas.

READ | Kangana Ranaut praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui's self-designed house: 'Very beautiful'

Rajnath Singh had earlier taken to Twitter and wrote, "The MoD has decided to convert the Experimental Scheme for Induction of Women Fighter Pilots in the Indian Air Force into a permanent scheme. It is a testimony to the capability of India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ and our PM Shri@narendramodi’s commitment towards women empowerment."

READ | Kangana Ranaut advises fans to get their vitamin levels checked amid pandemic; Here's why

Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi, Flying Officer Bhawana Kanth and Flying Officer Mohana Singh became the first women to become fighter pilots in June 2016 at the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal. 

(Image: PTI/ANI)

READ | Kangana Ranaut shares 'Hawa Hawai' avatar of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from 'Tiku Weds Sheru'
READ | Kangana Ranaut says 'Karma strikes again' as Canadian PM goes into hiding amid protests
READ | Kangana Ranaut roped in as host for Ekta Kapoor's new reality show; deets inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: kangana ranaut, iaf, rajnath singh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com