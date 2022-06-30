Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Hails Eknath Shinde's Journey 'from Driving Auto' To Becoming Maha's CM

Eknath Shinde took the oath as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30, and wishes from prominent leaders across the country poured in.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
kangana ranaut

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut, Facebook/@Eknath Shinde


Eknath Shinde took the oath as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30, and wishes from prominent leaders across the country poured in. Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut wished the new Maharashtra CM as she hailed his 'inspiring success story.'

For the unversed, Shinde once worked as an auto-rickshaw driver to earn a living and has now become the CM of Maharashtra.

Kangana Ranaut hails Eknath Shinde's 'success story'

The Bollywood star took to her Instagram account and hailed the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde's journey. She recognized his 'inspiring' story and congratulated him as she referred to him as one of the 'most important and powerful people' in India. She wrote on her Instagram story-

READ | Eknath Shinde becomes 20th Maharashtra CM: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh & others extend wishes

"What an inspiring success story... from driving an auto-rickshaw for a living to becoming one of the most important and powerful people in the country. Congratulations sir."

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut's story here:

Eknath Shinde takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Eknath Shinde was administered the oath of office and secrecy in Raj Bhawan in Mumbai by Governor of state Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Moments later, former CM Uddhav Thackeray extended his wishes to Shinde as he became the Maharashtra CM and also congratulated Devendra Fadnavis, who took the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Translated in English, he wrote, "Congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji for the future. I wish you a good job in Maharashtra!"

READ | As Eknath Shinde becomes Maharashtra CM, TMC slams BJP; calls it 'pre-planned story'

Eknath Shinde taking the oath as CM came as a massive shock to many, who thought Devendra Fadnavis would be taking the post of Maharashtra CM, as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party and BJP Legislature Party under Eknath Shinde and 16 independent MLAs joined hands to form the government. He has now taken the post of Deputy and said, "Under the leadership of Eknath Shindeji, we will take the development forward in the state. Whether it is the OBC reservation or the Maratha reservation, we will certainly take p all these issues. I am sure that this government will do it."

READ | Ramdas Athawale hails Eknath Shinde as CM, seeks berth for his party in new Maha govt

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut, Facebook/@Eknath Shinde

READ | Uddhav Thackeray wishes Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis; 'Hope you do good work in Maharashtra'
READ | Sharad Pawar dials Eknath Shinde after oath ceremony; calls rebellion 'show of true power'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: kangana ranaut, eknath shinde, maharashtra
First Published:
COMMENT