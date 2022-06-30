Kangana Ranaut Hails Eknath Shinde's Journey 'from Driving Auto' To Becoming Maha's CM

Eknath Shinde took the oath as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30, and wishes from prominent leaders across the country poured in. Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut wished the new Maharashtra CM as she hailed his 'inspiring success story.'

For the unversed, Shinde once worked as an auto-rickshaw driver to earn a living and has now become the CM of Maharashtra.

Kangana Ranaut hails Eknath Shinde's 'success story'

The Bollywood star took to her Instagram account and hailed the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde's journey. She recognized his 'inspiring' story and congratulated him as she referred to him as one of the 'most important and powerful people' in India. She wrote on her Instagram story-

"What an inspiring success story... from driving an auto-rickshaw for a living to becoming one of the most important and powerful people in the country. Congratulations sir."

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut's story here:

Eknath Shinde takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Eknath Shinde was administered the oath of office and secrecy in Raj Bhawan in Mumbai by Governor of state Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Moments later, former CM Uddhav Thackeray extended his wishes to Shinde as he became the Maharashtra CM and also congratulated Devendra Fadnavis, who took the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Translated in English, he wrote, "Congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji for the future. I wish you a good job in Maharashtra!"

Eknath Shinde taking the oath as CM came as a massive shock to many, who thought Devendra Fadnavis would be taking the post of Maharashtra CM, as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party and BJP Legislature Party under Eknath Shinde and 16 independent MLAs joined hands to form the government. He has now taken the post of Deputy and said, "Under the leadership of Eknath Shindeji, we will take the development forward in the state. Whether it is the OBC reservation or the Maratha reservation, we will certainly take p all these issues. I am sure that this government will do it."

#LIVE | Eknath Shinde swears-in as Maharashtra's 20th Chief Minister; begins his oath with a tribute to Balasaheb & Anand Dighe. Tune in to watch here -https://t.co/cthwUvX9bO pic.twitter.com/nm3bAXHhiD — Republic (@republic) June 30, 2022

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut, Facebook/@Eknath Shinde