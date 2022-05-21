Kangana Ranaut Hails Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' For Ending Box Office 'dry Spell'

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account to congratulate Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and the entire Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team after their film received a massive opening at the box office. This comes after Kangana Ranaut's film Dhaakad also hit the big screens on the same day and received a rather dull response. The film starred Kangana alongside Arjun Rampal in the lead role.

Kangana Ranaut hails Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kangana Ranaut headed to her Instagram account on May 21 and penned down a short note as she sent her best wishes to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team. She hailed the team for 'ending the dry spell' at the Hindi box office as she wrote, "Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the dry spell at the Hindi box office... Congratulations to the entire team of the film." She also tagged the film's lead actors and added heart emoticons to her Instagram story.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the big screens on May 20, 2022, and took the box office by storm. The film topped the list of the highest box office opening in 2022, as per a report by industry tracker Taran Adarsh. His analysis proved that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stood in first place after it earned a total of ₹ 14.11 cr on its first day on the big screen. It overtook Bachchhan Paandey and Gangubai Kathiawadi, which earned ₹ 13.25 cr and ₹ 10.50 cr respectively on their first day at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also became Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener in her acting career. His film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 earned ₹ 6.80 cr at the box office, while Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh minted ₹ 8.01 cr and ₹ 9.10 cr respectively. His 202 film Love Aaj Kal earned ₹ 12.40 cr on its first day at the box office, and also received a massive opening. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke all of Kartik Aaryan's records and minted a whopping ₹ 14.11 cr on day one.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut, @kartikaaryan