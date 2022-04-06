Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Hails Kili Paul's 'Tum Jo Aaye' Lip-sync Video; Calls It 'lovely'

Kili Paul took to social media to share a clip of himself lip-syncing 'Tum Jo Aaye' from Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'.

Kangana Ranaut

Famous Instagram star Kili Paul took to social media to share a clip of himself lip-syncing the popular song Tum Jo Aaye from Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's 2010 film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. The video received heaps of love and praise online and several fans and followers of Kili Paul and Kangana Ranaut appreciated the work of art. The video grabbed the attention of the Thalaivi actor also well, who shared the clip on her account.

Kangana Ranaut hails Kili Paul's clip

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account on Wednesday and shared a video of Kili Paul lip-syncing the famous number Tum Jo Aaye from the movie Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. The artist was seen performing the track with intense emotions and fans seemed to love it. Ranaut shared the clip and wrote, "So lovely" as she added a heart. The Tanzanian artist uploaded the video a few days ago and captioned it "Feel the song" as he tagged the famous actor as well. He has earlier performed to numbers including Dil Laga Liya Maine, Main Jis Din Bhulaa DuRaataan Lambiyan, Channa Mereya, etc.

Watch Kili Paul's Tum Jo Aaye video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Indian diplomat Binaya Pradhan earlier shared several glimpses of the artist, who paid a visit to the High Commission’s office in Tanzania. Binaya shared the pictures online and called the artist a 'special visitor' as he wrote, "Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs"

Kangana Ranaut's films

The Bollywood sensation recently made her OTT debut with the reality show Lock Upp and has been the talk of the town. She has several films in the pipeline including The Incarnation Sita, which will be helmed by Alaukik Desai. The actor will be seen playing the role of Sita and fans can't wait to see her on the big screen yet again. Ranaut will also take on the lead role in Tejas, in which she will step into the shoes of an Air Force pilot. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 5, 2022, and will be helmed by Sarvesh Mewara.

