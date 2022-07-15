Kangana Ranaut Hails Makeup Artist For Her Getup As Indira Gandhi, Shares Struggles

There is a consensus on Kangana Ranaut playing the role of Mrs Indira Gandhi in her next - Emergency. The superstar is in top form as she effortlessly slips into the role, nailing her look in the film’s first look revealed yesterday. The team roped in an Oscar award-winning makeup artist for the work. Crediting him completely, Ranaut tells In an interview with a leading daily “David Malinowski is the brain behind the transformation. We had a series of meetings to ascertain the final look. He did a bunch of look tests. In fact, he pointed out that I have a lot of physical resemblance with Mrs Gandhi, including head texture, skin texture as well as jawline. I told him that in India people believe I am the perfect person to play Mrs Gandhi.”

Staying true to her quality of giving her all to every part she plays, the actress once again was thorough with the look she had to nail for the film. She tells us that donning the look every day took 4 hours. She adds, “David believes that the time to perfect the look will come down as we set the look in the days to come.” Needless to say, her prep is reminiscent of how she soaked herself in the part of Jayalalitha for Thalaivii. The actress has a penchant for playing parts of characters with historical significance, bringing to screen the desired gusto and energy for these roles.

For Emergency, the actress has a dual role of being an actor as well as a director. Nailing the look is the first leg of a long journey ahead. Armed with special prep and research to the tee, the actress says, “We took our time to decide on make-up and prosthetics. The hair was crucial. He completely took over and took the calls on how to go about it. David and his team are astute professionals. An entire team has flown down from London. We are privileged to have the best in the world do this for us. The response to the look is marvellous. Everybody believes this is spectacular. Now the shooting has commenced and I am ecstatic that something I have always wanted to do - solo directorial - is happening. This is my passion project and I am elated to be doing this now.”

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut