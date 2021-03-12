Kangana Ranaut Hails Mithali Raj For Scoring 10000 Runs, Says 'you Make Our Country Proud'

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter and hailed women's national cricket team captain Mithali Raj after she became the first Indian woman to score 10,000 runs in international cricket across all formats. Mithali scored 36 against South Africa Women's team at the ongoing third ODI at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium. Following her feat, the Manikarnika actress was quick enough to congratulate her for making every Indian so proud of her through her game and achievements.

Kangana Ranaut congratulates Mithali Raj

Kangana praised Mithali’s game and wrote, “@M_Raj03 congratulations maam ... you make our country so proud.” Apart from Kangana, the BCCI too has hailed her for the achievement. Taking to Twitter, the BCCI congratulated her and stated 'Take a bow' Other than the BCCI, another stalwart from the sports field Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated Mithali for her terrific game. “Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing runs in International Cricket. Terrific achievement... Keep going strong,” the master blaster wrote. Mithali is now the second international cricketer to score 10,000 runs across formats. England's Charlotte Edwards is the only other woman cricketer who has achieved this feat.

Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 1ï¸âƒ£0ï¸âƒ£,0ï¸âƒ£0ï¸âƒ£0ï¸âƒ£ runs in International Cricket.



Terrific achievement... ðŸ‘ðŸ»

Keep going strong! ðŸ’ªðŸ» pic.twitter.com/1D2ybiVaUt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 12, 2021

Mithali made her international debut against Ireland in an ODI game back in June 1999. When Mithali Raj reached 35*, she marked a major milestone as she registered the 10,000th run of her international career. However, she was dismissed by South Africa’s Anne Bosch immediately thereafter when she reached 36. Raj now has 10,001 runs to her credit as she leads the all-time list among Indian women with the most runs across all international forms of the game. The Mithali Raj stats in international cricket makes for a staggering read. She has played 10 Tests, 212 ODIs, and 89 T20Is for India. Raj holds an average of above 50 in both Tests and ODIs, aggregating 663 and 6,974 runs in the two formats respectively. The right-hander has also compiled 2,364 T20I runs at an average of 37.52.