Kangana Ranaut Hails PM Modi, Hina Khan's Father Passes Away: Read Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Kangana Ranaut hailing PM Modi’s national address to Hina Khan's father passing away, many events made headlines on April 21, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Kangana Ranaut hails PM Modi

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘clarity and strategy’ amid the second wave of COVID-19. In the tweet, she wrote, “Honourable Prime Minister Ji thank you for much-needed clarity and strategy for going forward also the infectious positivity and motivation. But every individual must take responsibility for themselves and those who are whining please don’t be pessimistic.”

Honourable Prime Minister ji thank you for much needed clarity and strategy for going forward also the infectious positivity and motivation. But every individual must take responsibility for themselves and those who are whining please don’t be pessimisticðŸ™#PMModi #NarendraModi https://t.co/SpWTEuwhCV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

Hina Khan's father passes away

Hina Khan’s father breathed his last today. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. The actor flew from Kashmir where she was shooting for her upcoming project. A video of her exiting the Mumbai airport has been doing rounds on social media.

Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle ðŸŒ™ https://t.co/w28IEc8me3 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 20, 2021

Kishore Nandlaskar's death

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar passed away after he suffered complications due to COVID-19. He was 81-years-old. His grandson Anish said that Kishore was admitted to a COVID Care Centre after he tested positive for the virus. He also said that his grandfather's oxygen levels had fallen significantly.

#KishoreNandlaskar passes away due to covidðŸ˜¢ we have lost a great great actor! His sense of timing was unmatchable. Salute to you Kishor kaka ðŸ™

à¤•à¤¿à¤¶à¥‹à¤°à¤•à¤¾à¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤‚à¤¦à¤²à¤¸à¥à¤•à¤° à¤—à¥‡à¤²à¥‡.. à¤•à¥‹à¤µà¤¿à¤¡à¤®à¥à¤³à¥‡ðŸ˜¢à¤«à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥‹à¤ à¥‡ à¤•à¤²à¤¾à¤•à¤¾à¤°! à¤•à¤¿à¤¶à¥‹à¤°à¤•à¤¾à¤•à¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤‚à¤œà¤²à¥€ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/cdxUSaPyo1 — Amruta Subhash (@AmrutaSubhash) April 20, 2021

Helen McCrory's Peaky Blinders team pays tribute to her

The production team of Peaky Blinders paid tribute to the late Helen McCrory by drawing her sketch on the clapboard of the show. The words 'Rest in peace' were written around her face as well. The caption of the post read, "This board was designed by @lo_marie_s a super talented tattoo artist in Manchester. It has meant a huge amount to me and the crew on Peaky to have an image of Helen on set with us everyday".

50 Cents to star in a heist thriller titled Free Agents

50 Cents is all set to star in s sports heist film called Free Agents. The plot of the film revolves around a football team who steals from their owners because they are exploiting them. Deon Taylor is going to direct the film.

Image courtesy- @realhinakhan and @kanaganaranaut Instagram