Kangana Ranaut Hails PM Modi, Says 'not Just A Leader, But Also A Saviour'

Kangana Ranaut has been a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the start. The actor not just praises the initiatives of the leader, but is also known to hit out at the critics, in her usual fiery style. She did so again, slamming the critics of India’s vaccination process, while also praising PM Modi for the 'Jal Jeevan initiative.'

Kangana Ranaut hails PM Modi’s initiatives

Ranaut took to her Instagram and posted stories of two news reports. One is from February where a journalist had written that it was unlikely that India would touch the 40-crore mark for COVID-19 vaccination till July. The other article stated the government's statement upon touching the 40-crore mark for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Tanu Weds Manu star wrote, “Modi ji you please keep moving forward.” She added that except the ‘gaddars’, the entire country was with him. The picture also had a snap of PM Modi to which Ranaut wrote that he was proving people wrong since 2014.

She also praised the government’s 'Jal Jeevan Mission,' through which 1 lakh villages received tap water access and reacted to a news report saying that about 10 million homes in Japanese Encephalitis-prone districts are also gaining from this scheme.

Kangana stated that it was ‘another great achievement of the leader’. She termed the thinking behind the mission as 'revolutionary' and called it a 'brave decision.' She concluded by writing, 'You aren’t just a leader, but also a saviour.’

Some of the other instances when Kangana praised PM Modi was on his birthday, where she had stated that India was 'fortunate' to have him as the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana is currently working on movies like Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas, Emergency and Tiku Weds Sheru.

