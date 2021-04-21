Kangana Ranaut Hails PM Modi's Address To Nation, Says 'thank You For Much-needed Clarity'

As the country is struggling to battle the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on April 20 came as a sigh of relief. PM Modi stressed the need to "save" India from a lockdown and urged people to adhere to all safety norms and protocols so that they do not fall prey to the virus. Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and hailed the Prime Minister for consoling the people amid such uncertain times with his words of wisdom. The actress thanked PM Modi for ‘clarity and strategy’ to tackle the virus.

Kangana Ranaut hails PM Modi's address to the nation

During his address, PM Modi paid condolences to the kin of people who lost their lives to COVID-19 and lauded the valiant efforts of the frontline workers amid the second COVID-19 wave. He also spoke about how the centre, state government, and private sector are working tirelessly to improve the situation rapidly by trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. “Honourable Prime Minister Ji thank you for much-needed clarity and strategy for going forward also the infectious positivity and motivation. But every individual must take responsibility for themselves and those who are whining please don’t be pessimistic,” Kangana tweeted.

Honourable Prime Minister ji thank you for much needed clarity and strategy for going forward also the infectious positivity and motivation. But every individual must take responsibility for themselves and those who are whining please don’t be pessimisticðŸ™#PMModi #NarendraModi https://t.co/SpWTEuwhCV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

Apart from shelling her views on PM Modi’s address to the nation, the actress also penned a post on Twitter while demanding stricter laws on population control. She even recalled the time when former late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi lost elections after she forcefully sterilized people. Further, the actress concluded the post and wrote that ‘looking at crisis today at least there should be fine or imprisonment for the third child.’

We need strict laws for population control, enough of vote politics it’s true Indira Gandhi lost election and later was killed for taking this issue head on she forcefully sterilised people but looking at crisis today at least there should be fine or imprisonment for third child. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

PM Modi’s address to the nation

During his address, the Prime Minister upheld the efforts of the vaccine manufacturers and the pharmaceutical industry which has led to India producing the most affordable vaccine in the world against Coronavirus. PM Modi pointed out that our country's scientists had begun research and development of vaccines against COVID-19 when there were very few cases reported in the country at the beginning of the pandemic. He also stated that the requirement of oxygen has increased during the second wave of COVID-19 while asserting that all efforts are being taken to increase the oxygen production and supply so all the needy people get the required supply. He also added that the construction of massive COVID-19 hospitals is also in progress keeping in mind the requirements of beds have also increased.

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram/ NarendraModi.in)