Kangana Ranaut Hails PM Modi's Move To Centralise Vaccination, Says 'donate To PM Cares'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent address to the nation announced free COIVID-19 vaccination of persons above the age of 18 years across all districts in the country from June 21. This assumes significance as several state governments had requested the Prime Minister to return to the previous centralised model of vaccination undertaken by the Centre instead of the decentralisation of vaccine procurement. This decision was hailed by actress Kangana Ranaut who thanked PM Modi and made a special request to the people. The actress spoke about the consequences of the government shelling out a free vaccination drive.

Kangana Ranaut supports PM Modi's move of centralising vaccination

Kangana took to her Instagram story and penned her thoughts on the vaccination drive and requested people to donate some amount to the PM care relief fund so that more and more people can benefit. She asked people about ‘how much will it cost to the nation?’ if the vaccines are going to be given free to all. In abid to lent her support to the government, the actress made an appeal to the people and asked those who can ‘afford to donate 100, 200 or 1000 rupees' whatever is their capacity to PM cares.’ She asked people to ‘be considerate' towards all.



“Today centre has taken over the vaccine drive from state governments honorable Prime Minister announced free vaccination for all but do we know how much will it cost the nation? The number will be beyond your imagination, my request is for all those who can afford which includes all Insta users after you take the vaccine please donate 100, 200, or 1000 rupees whatever your capacity to PM Cares. Please be considerate,” wrote Kangana.

PM Modi on centralisation of vaccines

Meanwhile, PM Modi in his address remarked that state governments have understood the difficulties in procuring vaccines independently. "Today it has been decided that the Government of India will also bear the responsibility of 25% of the work related to vaccination with the states. This arrangement will be implemented in the coming two weeks. In these two weeks, the Centre and state governments together will make necessary preparations according to the new guidelines," PM Modi said.

"No state government of the country will have to spend anything on the vaccine. Till now crores of people of the country have got free vaccines. Now people of 18 years of age will also join it. The Government of India will provide free vaccine to all the countrymen," PM Modi added while also stating that vaccine manufacturers can allot 25% of the vaccine production to private hospitals, who will not be allowed to add service charge more than Rs 150.



IMAGE: PTI/ANI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.