Kangana Ranaut Jubilant As SC Allows CBI To Probe Sushant Case; Speaks LIVE With Arnab

Pronouncing the verdict on the plea Rhea Chakraborty, the Supreme Court has given its nod for a CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Reacting on the development, actor Kangana Ranaut has said that this is the victory of humanity and she has witnessed history. Speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut said that she has felt the force of 'collective consiousness.'

Hailing the SSR warriors, Kangana said that everyone wanted a fair probe in the matter and that she is thrilled to see the response and the verdict in the case. Kangana Ranaut said: "Congratulations to you. I want to congratulate the SSR warriors. This is a great verdict. I am so thrilled, We just wanted a fair probe in the matter and today we have witnessed history. I was following everything, every detail of the case and I want to say that we may have had many individuals who suffered the same like Sushant but now people of India has awaken, no one will face the same fate, like Divya Bharti, Sri Devi, etc. Now they (movie mafias) are scared of the power of people."

Speaking about the nexus in Bollywood, Kangana added that in every field powerful mafia functions, but they are threatened after this verdict as they have seen what a campaign can do. Applauding the efforts of Lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari and Republic Media Network's investigation, Kangana said: "We need people like him, we need to congratulate the leadership, the way the case has been taken forward by Republic, by all the warriors of SSR, it is a big day."

Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING 👏👏👏#CBITakesOver — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

Supreme Court allows CBI probe in Sushant Singh case; Mumbai police told to cooperate

SC's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

