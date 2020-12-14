Kangana Ranaut Has A New Travel-buddy, Sister Rangoli Chandel Shares Picture

Kangana Ranaut is travelling back home and she has a special buddy who is accompanying her this time. The picture was shared by Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel on her Instagram feed, and the companion is their newest family member Gappu Chandel. Scroll down to take a look at the picture.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Discuss Her Next Film 'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut has a new travel-buddy

Rangoli Chandel took to her Instagram today on December 14, 2020, to share a picture of Kangana with their newest family member Gappu Chandel. The actor is travelling back home today from Hyderabad and was seen at an airport in the picture. She wore an off-white tracksuit with a white trench coat, just set on her shoulder and held the pup in her hand.

Rangoli wrote in the caption, “Gappu is going home for the first time...ðŸ¶“. The post has been liked over 5k times in the two hours since it was uploaded. Love for the doggo and the actor has poured in the comments under the post. Take a look at the comments here.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Posts Barrage Of Tweets To Diljit & Asks 'Kitthe Aa'; Latter Gives Schedule

Kangana’s birthday gift to sister Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli celebrated her birthday recently on December 2, 2020. The two are currently in Hyderabad to complete the last sequence of filming for her upcoming movie Thalaivi. The actor shared a birthday post for her sister and wrote how she has all the mom instincts and that’s why she gifted her a doggo.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to my one and only, though @rangoli_r_chandel is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here’s another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel... ðŸ’•”. Along with which she shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations in the post. Chandel was elated to get the gift and was thankful that her sister finally understood the hints. She wrote in a post – “I always wanted a puppy but from you because all beautiful things in my life has come through you!! I’m glad finally u got the hints which m giving you for years now ...ha ha ha ðŸ˜‚ Thank you for the best birthday gift”.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut In Legal Trouble For Deleted Tweet On Lady In Farmer Protests, Gets Notice

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande Among Google's Top-searched Personalities Of 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.