Kangana Ranaut Has A Pre-return Message For Shiv Sena As She Sets Off For Mumbai

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday has left her residence from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, as she is set to return to Mumbai amid an 'open threat' from the Shiv Sena. According to sources, the actor will board a flight from Chandigarh airport and will reach Mumbai by Tuesday afternoon.

Kangana heads to Mumbai; Negative for Covid

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has accorded 'Y' grade security to Kangana which comes in the wake of a spat between Ranaut and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, with the actor comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and claiming a threat to her life in the city, following which an almost formal threat was made against her by the state's home minister.

'I have embodied Rani Laxmibai's courage and sacrifice via films. The sad part is that I am being restrained from entering my own state, but I won't back down. I will remain a voice against what is wrong. Jai Maharashta, Jai Shivaji'

रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के साहस,शौर्य और बलिदान को मैंने फ़िल्म के जरिए जिया है। दुख की बात यह है मुझे मेरे ही महाराष्ट्रा में आने से रोका जा रहा है मै रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के पद चिन्हों पर चलूँगी ना डरूंगी, ना झुकूँगी। गलत के ख़िलाफ़ मुख़र होकर आवाज़ उठाती रहूंगी, जय महाराष्ट्र, जय शिवाजी🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Actor Kangana Ranaut has tested negative for #COVID19: Dr Devender Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Mandi District. #HimachalPradesh — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut told reporters that she "won't say" anything on the issue right now. "Right now I won't say anything on it (Sanjay Raut's statement)," Kangana told reporters when asked about responding to the lawmaker's atrocious vulgar comments against her.

The statement comes a day after Raut took a dig at the Bollywood actor and said some people with malicious intent are spreading misinformation that the party has insulted women. The war of words between Raut and Ranaut had begun following her remarks that she doesn't feel safe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and in a larger sense, her serving as a catalyst for many crucial developments in the case and shaming agencies of the Maharashtra government for their botch ups.

Last week, the actor had taken to Twitter to claim, "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Accusing Raut of "empowering those who exploit women" in the country, the Bollywood actor said "the daughters of India will never forgive him" for his alleged abusive statement.

Ranaut, in the video she put out on her official Twitter handle, said Sanjay Raut had called her names. "It shows your mindset...If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can't say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still, I will come to Mumbai on September 9," she had said.

I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le 🙂 https://t.co/9706wS2qEd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

