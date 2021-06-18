Kangana Ranaut Has A Special Message For Her 'Thalaivi' Director AL Vijay On His Birthday

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor Kangana Ranaut earlier today, took to social media to wish her ‘favourite director’ a very happy birthday. The actor shared a BTS picture making a wish on director AL Vijay's birthday. The actor who shares a strong bond with the filmmaker also added a note about her upcoming film along with the wish.

Kangana Ranaut’s wish on AL Vijay's birthday

Kangana Ranaut posted a BTS picture from her upcoming film Thalaivi and wished director A L Vijay on her Instagram story. Sharing the picture where the actor-director duo can be seen in a discussion, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my most favourite director to work with, Thalaivi of team #Thalaivi.” Along with her wish, she added, “Best wishes sir, can't wait to see the film."

Kangana is believed to share a strong bond with the director as she has mentioned various times. Earlier in March, the actor had broken down while talking about the director at her upcoming film Thalaivi’s trailer launch. She had thanked the director for encouraging her as she was stepping into the Tamil film industry for the first time.

A bit about Thalaivi

Thalaivi is an upcoming biographical political drama based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, an actor turned politician who served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The National Award-winning actor will be seen portraying the role of Jayalalithaa. Thalaivi's release which was set for April 23, was later postponed due to the pandemic situation. The new release date is yet to be announced.

Kangana’s other project

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in the sports film Panga, is currently working on the action film Dhaakad. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film will see Kangana take on the role of an international spy named Agent Agni. Earlier, one of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram posts had gone viral after she compared her action scenes from the movie to that of Gal Gadot's in Wonder Woman. The film will also feature actors like Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Pardeep Purohit, and Ankit Pachori. The movie is scheduled to release on October 1, 2021.

