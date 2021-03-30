Kangana Ranaut Has Fiery Reply To 'most Misunderstood' Actress' & 'hated' Comment

Kangana Ranaut and controversies have always gone hand in hand and the last year has not been different. Right from her sensational comments during the Sushant Singh Rajput case, to making a grand entry on Twitter with fiery comments, there were various kinds of reactions that made headlines. However, her fans have stood by her, and that was evident when a netizen called her as a ‘misunderstood actress’.

Kangana Ranaut on being misunderstood actress

A Twitter user wrote that Kangana gets ‘hate for no reason.’ The netizen added that people ‘harass’ her with ‘fake PR’ and by copying her and ganging up on her. The fan called it as a strategy where they try to make her 'retaliate' and make her ‘look bad.’

Kangana responded that one could follow the greats if one wanted to be good, but following the heart was important to become ‘great.’ Reacting to the ‘gang’ working against her, the Tanu Weds Manu star stated that every jungle consist of reptiles, scorpions, deer, rabbits, insects, worms, hyenas. but there was only one ‘Babbar Sherni.’

Kangana has been in the news for the release of Thalaivi. Recently, she had used the term ‘Babbar Sherni’ when she had broken down at the trailer launch.

She had then written, “I call myself Babbar Sherni cause I never cry I never give anyone the privilege of making me cry, don’t remember when I cried last but today I cried and cried and cried and it feels so good #ThalaiviTrailer.”

Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi

Kangana plays the role of late actor-turned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha in Thalaivi. The trailer had featured numerous moments of the politician, before beating all odds and emerging victorious. The movie, also starring Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Bhagyashree, among others, hits the theatres on April 23.

The actor has two other films in her kitty. This includ Dhaakad, which had been shooting for a few weeks ago. She essayed the role of a Lara Crift-esque character in the project, which seemed like a high-octane venture. She is currently busy with the shooting of Tejas, where she enacts the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.