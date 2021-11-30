Kangana Ranaut Has Hilarious Response To Parag Agrawal Replacing Dorsey As Twitter's CEO

Several Indians have been making their country proud with their excellent performance in the business world, especially in the US. Whether it is Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google, or Satya Nadela, CEO of Microsoft, Indians are always proud to see their fellow citizens reach new heights and become the CEO of such multi-national companies. With Twitter's CEO, Jack Dorsey's resignation, the company's CTO (Chief Technology Officer) Parag Agrawal, an Indian-origin executive in the firm succeeded him as the CEO. Seeing Parag's achievement, the entire country, including Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut, could not help but celebrate. However, the Thalaivi star has the most hilarious way to rejoice in Parag Agrawal becoming the CEO.

Kangana Ranaut never fails to celebrate the success of her fellow Indians. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared the news of Parag Agrawal becoming the CEO and was seemingly happy about it. Sharing a piece of news that read, "Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal, an alumnus of Indian Institue of Technology Bombay, India to replace Jack Dorsey as CEO." Happy Kangana referred to Jack Dorsey as "Jack Chacha," and bid him goodbye in her post.

Jack Dorsey resigns

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jack Dorsey announced he has resigned from his position as the CEO. In a statement released by him on the social media platform, Dorsey asserted it was time to step down from the position after 16 years of association with the platform. He further announced 45-year-old, Indian born, Parag Agrawal will take over the position as CEO and lead the company.

Delighted Parag Agrawal also issued a statement via Twitter, soon after he was promoted to be the CEO of the company. Sharing his statement, Parag Agrawal wrote, "Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support." In his statement to the company, Parag Agrawal expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards Jack Dorsey for his constant mentorship and friendship. Remembering his time in the company, Agrawal wrote, "The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before. Let's show the world Twitter's full potential."

