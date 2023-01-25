Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At Film Industry, Calls It 'crass & Crude'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter after her account was suspended in May 2021. Hours after her account was restored, the actress waged a war against the film industry yet again. Kangana, in a Tweet on Wednesday, took a dig at the film industry in general and called it "crass' and "tirade."

In a series of Tweets, Kangana wrote, "Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose. it exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live."

Another Tweet read, “Primitively art blossomed in temples and reached literature/theatres and eventually inside cinemas. It is an industry but not designed for major economic gains like other billion/trillion dollar businesses, that’s why art/artists are worshipped not industrialists or billionaires."

Check out a thread of her Tweets below:

Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose..

it exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live .. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2023

Why do we need to print posters and paint the town read counting coins,stamp our posters with digits? Really!! is that why we make films ?This is not us, it’s a very recent trend, one bad mind can pollute entire system, we need to rectify where we went wrong and rise and shine 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2023

Let’s track back when and how industry got obsessed with money. We don’t know how much money any of great classics Pyaasa/Guide/Shri 420 made. Growing up I never saw films that i liked DDLJ or HPHK had digits slapped on them after the weekend, I did Gangster i was told (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, she also shared a photo of herself wishing her fans ‘Happy Himachal statehood day’.

Check out her Tweet below:

Happy Himachal statehood day ♥️ pic.twitter.com/YMyf1SOC4w — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2023

Kangana's Twitter Saga

For the unversed, Kangana's Twitter account got suspended in May 2021. Her tweets reportedly sparked outrage and this led to Twitter banning her account. The microblogging site had then released a statement saying that the account was being “permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules”

Soon after Kangana's account was restored on Tuesday, she shared the making video of her upcoming film 'Emergency'.

Kangana's 'Emergency'

Directed by Kangana herself, 'Emergency' is based on the events that unfolded in 1975 when Emergency was imposed in India. Kangana will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, in the upcoming film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Millind Soman, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhary. The film is likely to release on October 20.