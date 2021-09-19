Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At Hollywood Again Post Ryan Reynolds' 'mimicking Bollywood' Quote

For years, Bollywood has been reportedly accused of copying Hollywood, a lot of times even without giving due credits. So, it came as a surprise when Ryan Reynolds stated that Hollywood was 'mimicking Bollywood' and there was 'no shame' about it. Kangana Ranaut referred to the statement to take a dig at the industry.

The actor, who has accused Hollywood films of taking away the screens for Indian films, once again hit out. She wrote that Hollywood was 'trying to steal' Indian screens.

Kangana Ranaut hits out at Hollywood amid Ryan Reynolds' comment on Bollywood

Reacting to a graphic of Ryan Reynolds' statement about Hollywood mimicking Bollywood, Kangana added, 'and trying to steal our screens'.

Ryan Reynolds' statement was in reference to his film Free Guy releasing in India. He stated that the film was an example of a Bollywood-like film where the protagonist was a 'Romeo', who was trying to woo a woman out of his league, and there was a villain and lots of dancing.

Kangana had expressed her displeasure about Indian theatres allowing a substantial number of screens to Hollywood films, thus affecting the Indian films. She stated that one should stay united as a country and give films of South languages a chance.

“We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi”, Ranaut told reporters during a press conference with PTI.

She then added, “This is what they are doing here also… We don’t appreciate each other, and rather see the dubbed versions of Lion King or Jungle Book. But we will not give a dubbed version of a Malayalam film a chance. This will not work in our favour".

"We must keep our people and our industry our priority. This is the way to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” she also stated.

The comments came amid the release of her film Thalaivii, which has released in multiple languages across the nation.

Kangana has also shared her displeasure over some multiplex chains refusing to screen the Hindi version of Thalaivii, over an insufficient window between the theatrical and OTT releases.

The four-time National Award-winner, however, has been winning praises for her performance as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in her latest release. Right from film celebrities to politicians, appreciation has been pouring in for her act.

(With PTI inputs)