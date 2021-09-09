Kangana Ranaut Hosts Special Screening Of Jayalalithaa Biopic ‘Thalaivii’ For Politicians

Kangana Ranaut has been busy promoting her upcoming biographical drama, Thalaivii for the last few weeks. On Thursday, the actor hosted ministers and Parliamentarians at a special screening of the film as she donned an elegant saree for the occasion. Thalaivii is set to release on September 10 on the big screens.

Kangana Ranaut in elegant attire for special Thalaivii screening for ministers and Parliamentarians

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of her gorgeous avatar for her upcoming film’s special screening. The actor mentioned she was all set for the screening and donned a brown and gold saree with a floral long sleeve blouse to accompany it. She can be seen wearing a pair of gold jhumkas in addition to her regal outfit.

In her post, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that Thalaivii is one of the few films out there that is based on the life of a politician. She wrote, “Rarely do we celebrate our politicians and very few films on politics and politicians are made, one such rare film is Thalaivii.” She also mentioned that she was honoured to host the screening for her important guests. She continued in her caption, “ Honoured to be hosting a screening for prominent politicians today.”

See Kangana Ranaut’s elegant avatar for the special screening here

Most recently, Ranaut posted a story on her Instagram account of her parents, after they had watched her upcoming film. The actor mentioned in her story that her parents predicted she would grab yet another National Award for her performance in the film. She wrote, “Mummy papa after watching the film #Thalaivii… said congratulations for the 5th National Award.” The actor has already won four such awards for her films including Queen, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns, Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Thalaivii will be based on J. Jayalalithaa, the much-loved actor and politician, who was fondly referred to as ‘Amma’ by millions. The film will trace her journey right from her debut in the Bollywood film industry at the age of 16 to her entry in public life through politics. The film will also star Aravind Swamy, who will take on the role of M. G. Ramachandran, also called MGR. The film will be helmed by A. L. Vijay.

Image:Kangana Ranaut-Instagram