'Kangana Ranaut Is Coming For 5th National Award', Say Fans On 'Thalaivi' Trailer Release

On the occasion of Kangana Ranaut’s birthday, the actor treated her fans to the trailer of her upcoming highly anticipated film Thalaivi. Upon watching the trailer, fans of the star have gone gaga over it. Netizens have flooded Twitter with heaps of praises for Kangana Ranaut for her exceptional acting prowess and a major physical transformation to get into the skin of her character.

Fans react to the Thalaivi trailer

Fans have swamped the micro-blogging site by sharing the highlights from the Thalaivi trailer. While some praised the part wherein Kangana Ranaut aka Jayalalithaa could be seen tackling a politician who taunted South Indians for speaking good English. On the other hand, many began chanting that ‘another national award’ is in store for the ‘fierce’ actor. Many shared stills from the trailer which features the politician being mistreated inside the Parliament house.

Fans praised how the makers compared the narrative of her story with the Hindu epic Mahabharat. While some said that the scene sent chills down their spine, for others it was emotional to watch their beloved politician being ill-treated by the misogynist and patriarchal society that cannot see a woman being the decision-maker. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

5th National film Award is coming ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ Blockbuster trailer #ThalaiviTrailer pic.twitter.com/gRQG97oYVG — ðŠðšð§ð ðšð§ðš ð‘ðšð§ðšð®ð­ - ð…ð‚ (@Kangana_FC) March 23, 2021

hate to say this, but keep another national award ready for this movie.#thalaivitrailer pic.twitter.com/xPwFS1ERfP — ð“ ð‡ ð€ ð‹ ð€ ðˆ ð• ð€ ð€ (@_xziya) March 23, 2021

Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut is coming for her 5th National Award#ThalaiviTrailer @KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/1mKXvmPiUh — ðŠðšð§ð ðšð§ðš ð†ðšð¥ðšð±ð² ðŸ‘¸ðŸ» (@kanganagalaxy) March 23, 2021

Super duper hit ðŸ¥³ @KanganaTeam

Ready to once again a national award for best actress or movie

Top class trailer and acting â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #ThalaiviTrailer pic.twitter.com/r4WUfisC8D — à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¥€à¤¤ (à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¥à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¥€ à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥‚ ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³) (@KumarTiwadi) March 23, 2021

#ThalaiviTrailer ðŸ‘



Politician - I didnt knw South Indians can speak such good english.



JJ - I also didnt knw North Indians can understand such good english.https://t.co/IYtvAoWLvL pic.twitter.com/G8TiJ8QGEu — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) March 23, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen,



We present to you Kangana’s fifth National Film Award performance.#ThalaiviTrailer pic.twitter.com/MhBMYyY4Bt — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 23, 2021

This scene alone will get her all the awards#ThalaiviTrailer pic.twitter.com/IeI6YJlf07 — Madhubala ðŸ¥³ (@aaradhyadaily) March 23, 2021

This Parliament seen is enough to burn her hatersðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥Get Ready for the 5th National Award @KanganaTeam.... #ThalaiviTrailer is Fantastic... ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ Congratulations ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯ðŸŽŠâ¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/iQ0zVBaUrJ — Aryan Rajput (@AryanRajput21) March 23, 2021

Within just an hour of its release, the trailer has raked umpteen views while raising the curiosity of the audiences. Directed by A L Vijay, Thalaivi is a multilingual biographical film about the multiple stages of late politician Jayalalithaa’s life, right from her journey of being an actor to rising as a revolutionary leader of the state of Tamil Nadu. The movie is all set to release theatrically on April 23 2021.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Kangana Ranaut’s birthday, the actor, took to her Twitter space to reiterate the standards of beauty attached to being a woman. She said, “They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains, a mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname”. She concluded by thanking her mother for giving birth to her and raising her right. The actor added, “Fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there. It’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth”.