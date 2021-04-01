Kangana Ranaut Is Enroute Udaipur To Meet Her 'most Special Person', Shares Pictures

After wrapping up her Tejas schedule, Kangana Ranaut on Thursday headed to Udaipur to meet a 'special person'. While the actor didn't reveal any details, Kangana wrote, "Enroute Udaipur.... to meet my most special person" [sic]

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes picture from the shoot of her forthcoming film. An elated Kangana wrote, "Team #Tejas successfully completed Rajasthan schedule today, also shot very close to Pakistan border." She also shared that the crew faced many obstacles like extreme weather conditions while shooting close to the Pakistan border.

"It seemed as if our commander in chief @sarveshmewara was driven by otherworldly force. Salutations team #Tejas," she added. Tejas revolves around a woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. Kangana Ranaut is playing the lead role in the film.

Meanwhile, the makers of 'Thalaivi' on Thursday released the teaser of the first song 'Chali Chali'. The full song from the film will be out on Friday, 2nd April.

The trailer featured Kangana Ranaut filming sequences in a pool in the song, for the actress shot for almost 24 hours in the water. Highlighting the initial phase of Jayalalithaa's filmy career, 'Chali Chali' traces sequences even from her first film Vennira Adai (1965). Ironically, having started her career at a very young age, Jayalalithaa herself wasn't allowed to watch her debut film as it was rated 'A'. Replicating the exact looks of Jayalalithaa, Kangana Ranaut embodies the avatar of the yesteryear actress perfectly, as Chali Chali replicates the golden era of Jayalalithaa's film career. Shooting entirely in a studio format like the olden times, the shoot lasted for 3 days capturing the varied looks of Jayalalithaa through the song.