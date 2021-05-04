Kangana Ranaut Issues Statement As Twitter Suspends Her Account For 'violation' Of Rules

A year after her sister Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended by the social media platform on Tuesday. The actor issued a statement on the suspension and accused "white people" of 'feeling entitled to enslave a brown person’. She stated that there were many platforms where she could raise her voice, while supporting the ‘tortured, enslaved and censored’ citizens of India.

Kangana Ranaut’s statement on Twitter account suspension

Kangana Ranaut said, ” Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering..”

Twitter also issued a statement from Twitter Spox, "We’ve been clear that we'll take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy & Abusive Behaviour policy."

We’ve been clear that we'll take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy&Abusive Behaviour policy:Twitter Spox — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

The Tanu Weds Manu star faced not just mixed opinions on her various controversial tweets, but many of her statements also attracted legal action, some of which are still pending before the court of law.

On the professional front, Kangana is currently working on multiple films. One of them is Thalaivi, which was slated for an April release, before being postponed due to COVID-19. She has started the shooting of two other films Dhaakad and Tejas.

She recently announced her digital venture as a producer with Tiku Weds Sheru. A film on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and one on Ram Mandir is in the pipeline for the four-time National Award winner.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.