Kangana Ranaut Jets Off To Jaisalmer For 'Tejas' Shoot, Prays For Well-being Amid COVID

After a winning feat at the National Awards this year and releasing the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi, actress Kangana Ranaut had an eventful birthday celebration on March 23. The actress who returned to Mumbai for the celebrations from Rajasthan where she was shooting for Tejas earlier, took to Twitter and informed about resuming the shooting schedule. Kangana penned a post where she informed about jetting off to Jaisalmer to shoot for the remaining schedule.

Kangana Ranaut leaves for Jaisalmer to shoot Tejas

The Manikarnika actress shared a picture while seeking blessings from God before leaving Mumbai and resuming her work once again. She even shared her thoughts on the rise of COVID cases everywhere and prayed for the well-being of the people. At last, thanking all for their love and wishes for the Thalaivi trailer, the actress signed off. "It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone’s well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #ThalaiviTrailer."

The actress celebrated her 34th birthday with a bash that was thrown by her brother Aksht in Mumbai. The party has Kangana's close friends like Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Vivek Agnihotri, and his wife in attendance. Kangana had shared videos and pictures from the birthday bash that showed the amount of fun and enjoyment she had with her friends after a long time. The bash was organsied soon after the Thalaivi trailer launch.

Thank you Aksht for planning this dinner to perfection... some glimpses from last night â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/L0FuWc9sFZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2021

Apart from her industry friends, Kangana's parents had also organised a puja at their ancestral house to seek blessings for their daughter and her career. Rangoli shared pictures of the auspicious ceremony and informed that it was organised to celebrate Kangana's birthday and her win at the National Awards. Meanwhile, the actress had earlier shared pictures of shooting for the film in Rajasthan. She had shot for a week-long schedule for Tejas that ended on March 15 in Delhi. She had then praised their ‘Commander in Chief’, director Sarvesh Mewara. The movie is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Pictures.

(Image credit: Twitter)