Kangana Ranaut Joins The 'ripped Jeans' Bandwagon, Has An Altogether Different Message

New Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat did not have the best starts to his tenure, as far as his public image was concerned, as his sexist comment about a woman wearing ripped jeans sparked a row. Within hours, ‘Ripped Jeans Twitter’ became a talking point on social media, with women including celebrities posting photos in ripped jeans to express their displeasure on the statement. Kangana Ranaut too posted photographs wearing ripped jeans, only should show ‘style and not state,’ without any mention of the politician.

Kangana Ranaut joins #RippedJeansTwitter trend

Kangana Ranaut shared multiple photos from her travels, being clicked with ripped jeans at the airport. The actor wrote that if people indeed wanted to join the trend, they should ensure that the ‘coolness quotient’ was on par with one that she had showed in the pictures.

The Tanu Weds Manu star stated that the pictures should indicate style not 'state like a ‘homeless beggar who hasn’t got allowance from parents this month.’ She stated that most of youngsters wearing ripped jeans looked 'like this.'

If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn’t got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/hc14cLxQDE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 18, 2021

Tirath Singh Rawat at a substance abuse workshop had shared how once he had seen a woman dressed in ripped jeans with two kids during a flight. He wondered 'what values she will impart to her kids.' Calling it “kainchi wala sanskar” (culture of the scissors), he stated that girls were 'showing their knees' while also asking where parents were taking their boys in such attires.

Other celebrities of the film industry like Sona Mohapatra, Koena Mitra, Navya Naveli, Bidita Bag, Anjana Sukhani also expressed their displeasure over the statement and posted photos in ripped jeans.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.