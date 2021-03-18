Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Joins The 'ripped Jeans' Bandwagon, Has An Altogether Different Message

Kangana Ranaut joined the 'Ripped Jeans' bandwagon without any mention of Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat. She sent out an altogether different message.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Kangana Ranaut joins 'Ripped Jeans' bandwagon; but with altogether different message

New Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat did not have the best starts to his tenure, as far as his public image was concerned, as his sexist comment about a woman wearing ripped jeans sparked a row. Within hours, ‘Ripped Jeans Twitter’ became a talking point on social media, with women including celebrities posting photos in ripped jeans to express their displeasure on the statement.  Kangana Ranaut too posted photographs wearing ripped jeans, only should show ‘style and not state,’ without any mention of the politician.

Kangana Ranaut joins #RippedJeansTwitter trend

Kangana Ranaut shared multiple photos from her travels, being clicked with ripped jeans at the airport. The actor wrote that if people indeed wanted to join the trend, they should ensure that the ‘coolness quotient’ was on par with one that she had showed in the pictures.

The Tanu Weds Manu star stated that the pictures should indicate style not 'state like a ‘homeless beggar who hasn’t got allowance from parents this month.’ She stated that most of youngsters wearing ripped jeans looked 'like this.'

Tirath Singh Rawat at a substance abuse workshop had shared how once he had seen a woman dressed in ripped jeans with  two kids during a flight. He wondered 'what values she will impart to her kids.'  Calling it “kainchi wala sanskar” (culture of the scissors), he stated that girls were 'showing their knees' while also asking where parents were taking their boys in such attires.

Other celebrities of the film industry like Sona Mohapatra, Koena Mitra, Navya Naveli, Bidita Bag, Anjana Sukhani also expressed their displeasure over the statement and posted photos in ripped jeans.

 

 

