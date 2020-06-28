Kangana Ranaut Or Kareena Kapoor: Who Aced Simple Black Midi Dress Better?

Bollywood celebrities know how to up their glam quotient for any event. And when it comes to putting their best fashion foot forward, celebs seldom fail to impress fans with their fashionable avatar. Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kangana Ranaut, who are both equally trendy and stylish, opted for a similar-looking outfit giving it their own twist. Here’s taking a look at Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor’s stunning black outfit that fans can take cues from.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan always manages to ace the fashion game and her appearance from various functions and award shows are proof of it. The actor sported a simple black midi dress looking every bit stunning. She completed the look with black and cream coloured clutch, a wristwatch and a pair of printed heels. Kareena also opted for a wavy hairdo, kohled eyes, and glossy lips. Check out the picture below.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, who is equally stylish opted for a similar-looking black midi dress. The actor kept her accessories and makeup bare minimum as she let her outfit do the talking. She opted for a curly hairdo, well-done brows, light pink highlighter and lip balm. She completed the look with black heels. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Or Deepika Padukone: Who Aced The Atelier Zuhra Ensemble Like A Diva?

Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan have an influential fashion game. Right from their public appearances to their airport looks, the celebs know how to carry their outfits with the utmost elegance. Looking at the heaps of praise and likes on their respective posts, it can be said that fans and fashionistas simply love their outfits.

Also read | Malaika Arora Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Aced The Monochrome Outfit Like A Pro?

On the work front

Kareena was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film was loved by viewers. The actor has many upcoming films such as Takht, Laal Singh Chaddha and many more. Due to the lockdown, she is currently spending time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan in their Mumbai home.

Kangana, on the other hand, was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. She also has many films in her kitty and will resume shooting once the lockdown is lifted. The actor is currently spending time with her loved ones and is also seen giving glimpses on social media.

Also read | Malaika Arora Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Rocked The Pastel Co-ord Set Like A Diva?

Also read | Malaika Arora Or Deepika Padukone: Who Aced Monisha Jaising's Metallic Outfit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.