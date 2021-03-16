Kangana Ranaut Keeps Promise As She Buys Anupam Kher's Book: 'Want To Know Your Secret'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is known for her to speak her heart out on social media, recently fulfilled one of her promises by purchasing veteran actor and author Anupam Kher's book Your Best Day is Today. The Tanu Weds Manu took to Twitter and shared a picture while grabbing the copy of the book and expressed her curiosity about reading the book and knowing the senior actor's secret to positivity in life.

Kangana Ranaut purhases Anupam Kher's book

Kangana Ranaut swelled in pride after she fulfilled her promise like a 'Rajput woman' who purchased the copy of the book after she gave her word to Anupam Kher on the same earlier. While sharing her happiness, the actress who will start shooting for Tejas in Rajasthan after wrapping Delhi schedule, wrote, "Dear @AnupamPKher Ji I promised you will buy a copy of ‘Your Best Day Is Today’ soon and for a Rajput pran jaye par vachan na jaye, here’s my copy, the bundle of joy and positivity that you are want to know your secret can’t wait to read, will give my feedback soon. All the best."

Kangana who is in awe of the actor and his positivity towards life, earlier shared her thoughts on the book while congratulating the legendary him. The actress had then expressed her hope to read the book someday and it seems that she has finally accomplished her goal by grabbing a copy. "Look forward to read your new book @AnupamPKher ji loved all your previous books as well, wish you all the best," (sic) she wrote then.

Look forward to read your new book @AnupamPKher ji loved all your privious books as well, wish you all the best ðŸ™‚ https://t.co/gX5PBiHQDB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 7, 2020

Anupam had shared a video on Twitter while explaining how the ongoing pandemic has changed the lives of everyone, including him, which helped him in penning down his thoughts in a book. The book is a compiled version of all the compendium of experiences, lessons, and positive takeaways that will help people to deal with the dark times in their life. It is a guide to getting in touch with their inner self and finding solutions to the problems that arise with adapting to changes in life.