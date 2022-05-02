Kangana Ranaut Laments Being Banned Post 'MeToo Movement'; Opens Up On Early Struggles

Known for her fierce attitude and no-filter statements, actor Kangana Ranaut has always stood up when it comes to her rights. The recent episode of Lock Upp saw host Kangana opening up about how she was banned from the film industry after she came in support of the MeToo Movement. The statement was made by the Thalaivi actor after Lock Upp contestant Saisha Shinde's revelation about a designer who sexually assaulted the latter.

After listening to Saisha's story, Ranaut said that the sexual exploitation of young people is so common, especially in the film and the fashion industry. She asserted, "No matter how much we defend the industry, it's the truth...While it gives so many opportunities, it also shatters many dreams and leaves people permanently scarred. This is the black truth."

Kangana Ranaut explains how she was banned from the film industry

Opening up about how she was banned from the film industry, the Queen star said, "Even when MeToo happened here, what happened to that? Nothing. Wo ladkiyan jo bahar aayi thi, gayab hain, sabki sab gayab hain from the face of this planet. Aur jinko maine support kiya tha, I was banned from the industry, and ladkiyan gayab hain (The women that had come forward with accusations, they have all vanished from the face of the planet. I was banned from the industry, while the women I supported disappeared)."

Saisha Shinde's 'shocking' revelation

Recently, Saisha Shinde revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a leading fashion designer, stating, "I have never spoken about this before. There is this one favourite designer of mine. When I met him, I was enamoured by him. He called me to his hotel room. I hugged him, and of course, we had sex. He did that with 7-8 others".

She recalled that he called her to the hotel room and told her stories about how he is living out of a suitcase and that he doesn't have a caring person.

Shinde said, "After hearing this, I hugged him, and of course we had sex. I was in touch with him, we met often. Later I found out from my friends that they also were told the same story about the suitcase."

MeToo Movement

The 'MeToo movement' swept India in 2018 when hundreds of women took to social media to speak out against sexual misconduct, and some even named their alleged harassers. Many of those speaking out found themselves facing legal threats, including defamation suits.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut