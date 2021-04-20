Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At People 'angry With Current Situation', Says 'calm Down Fools'

The ongoing pandemic has created a sense of fear in the minds of the people as the daily number of coronavirus cases surges at a rapid pace.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created a sense of fear in the minds of the people as the daily number of cases are increasing at a rapid pace. Amid the havoc, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and lashed out at people who are "depressed and rattled" with the current situation. The actress termed them as "brats" who are continuously nagging or getting angry during uncertain times. Kangana also said that whether "we get life or death only legitimate emotion to have is gratitude".

The Manikarnika actress stated her point of view by using celestial bodies like Sun and Earth. She said that Earth has nurtured and mothered everyone, but even if it suddenly became hostile, it does not owe any explanation. Also, if Sun decides not to shine it does not owe any explanation. In another tweet, she shared the importance of human life and asked people to maintain calm rather than losing their cool. "Earth does not move on its axis for you, the sun does not shine for your silly currency," she wrote.

As everyone is struggling to fight the deadly virus, Kangana earlier spoke about the dire conditions prevailing in the country and how people are "traumatised by the self-made virus" which she feels they are using to bring down each other’s economies. "Today humans are traumatised by a self-made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her next film Tejas in Rajasthan where she will be seen playing the role of air force pilot. Other than this, her political drama Thalaivi where she will be seen playing Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 23. Kangana will also be seen in the action-thriller film Dhaakad

