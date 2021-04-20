Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At People 'angry With Current Situation', Says 'calm Down Fools'

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created a sense of fear in the minds of the people as the daily number of cases are increasing at a rapid pace. Amid the havoc, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and lashed out at people who are "depressed and rattled" with the current situation. The actress termed them as "brats" who are continuously nagging or getting angry during uncertain times. Kangana also said that whether "we get life or death only legitimate emotion to have is gratitude".

The Manikarnika actress stated her point of view by using celestial bodies like Sun and Earth. She said that Earth has nurtured and mothered everyone, but even if it suddenly became hostile, it does not owe any explanation. Also, if Sun decides not to shine it does not owe any explanation. In another tweet, she shared the importance of human life and asked people to maintain calm rather than losing their cool. "Earth does not move on its axis for you, the sun does not shine for your silly currency," she wrote.

Anyone who is angry, depressed and rattled with current situation is an entitled brat,if tom Sun decides not to shine it does not owe you any explanation,this earth which nurtured and mothered you suddenly became hostile,she does not owe you an explanation.Calm down you fools 1/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

Earth does not move on it’s axis for you, sun does not shine for your silly currency. In the Macrocosm even this earth is like an atom, in this vast universe who cares about your life ? Whether we get life or death only legitimate emotion to have is gratitude, sit down idiots 2/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

Yes that shows how capitalist and communist nations who keep economies above humanity are leading the world, who made humanity so economy oriented? We humans right ! How China/ America became a world power? Who has been buying every thing Chinese and copying Americans? Who?!! — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

I have empathy but no patience for dramebaaz people, who are throwing their weight around and crying foul, if one does not understand much one can at least know everything is mere cause and effect,if we received her grace without questioning we need to receive her wrath as well. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

As everyone is struggling to fight the deadly virus, Kangana earlier spoke about the dire conditions prevailing in the country and how people are "traumatised by the self-made virus" which she feels they are using to bring down each other’s economies. "Today humans are traumatised by a self-made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down," she wrote.

Today humans are traumatised by self made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, virus may be killing humans but healing every thing else 1/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her next film Tejas in Rajasthan where she will be seen playing the role of air force pilot. Other than this, her political drama Thalaivi where she will be seen playing Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 23. Kangana will also be seen in the action-thriller film Dhaakad.

