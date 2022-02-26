Kangana Ranaut Lauds 'baby Steps' Taken In Hindi Cinema Amid 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Release

Kangana Ranaut has been penning cryptic notes about Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in the past few days. The actor had earlier mentioned how the film's trailer influenced a little girl to imitate Alia Bhatt's bold character. She also questioned the film's casting by penning a note addressing "movie mafia." However, seeing the box office numbers of the film, the Thalaivi star rejoiced and also indirectly lauded the film star and makers for taking the "baby steps" that have led to the revival of cinema.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut recently penned a long note to laud the latest female-centric film, which seems to be Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the note, the Queen actor mentioned that people are going back to the theatres to watch South cinema and further lauded the latest Bollywood female-centric film for bringing people to the theatres.

The actor wrote, "Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections... I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also... with recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director..." The actor called the move "baby steps" and mentioned that is significant. Kangana Ranaut penned, "They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant, they will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilator here... Great!!!' "Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good... If they do we will be absolutely appreciative.. Hoping for the best," she added.

Earlier this month, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Alia Bhatt for praising a little girl enacting her role as a brothel owner. Sharing the video in her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualise her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly."

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is closely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, whose life was documented in S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The movie is helmed and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also had a guest appearance of Ajay Devgn playing Rahim Lala. The movie is receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@aliaabhatt