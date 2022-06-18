Kangana Ranaut Lauds Centre For Agnipath Scheme: 'Has Deeper Meaning Than Building Career'

As protests continue to intensify with incidents of clashes, vandalism and arson reported across different states against the Centre's recruitment initiative for the Armed Forces, the Agnipath Scheme, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday, took to her social media space and lauded the scheme. In her Instagram stories, Kangana shed light on how the scheme would turn out to be beneficial for the Indian youth, some of which, according to her, are indulged in consuming drugs and addicted to online games like PUBG.

Kangana Ranaut sides with the government on Agnipath Scheme

The Dhaakad actor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lengthy note about the Agnipath Scheme. While lauding the initiative by the Centre, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that many countries like Israel made military training compulsory for their youth. She further shed light on the scheme and wrote that it had deeper meanings than just building careers, employment or making money. She added that this scheme was the "need of the hour" considering the shocking percentage of youth getting destroyed in drugs and PubG.

She wrote, “Many nations like Israel have made army training compulsory for all their youth, few years every one gives to the army to learn life values like discipline, nationalism and what it means to guard your country's borders, #agnipathscheme has deeper meanings than just getting building careers, employment or making money…In olden days everyone went to Gurukul its almost like that it's just that they getting paid to do it, shocking percentage of youth that's getting destroyed in drugs and pubG needs these reforms.. Appreciate the government for taking these initiatives.”

Agnipath scheme

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years, as a one-off exception for the year 2022). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

