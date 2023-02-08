Kangana Ranaut Lauds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani; Mocks Other Bollywood Couples

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been in the headlines since the announcement of the lovebirds getting married went viral on social media. Now, Kangana Ranaut has also reacted to the news, calling them the most ‘genuine couple of the Bollywood industry.

The reaction came after screenwriter Aniruddha Guha posted an image of the newlyweds on Twitter asking if ‘They were dating?’ In response to Guha's post, Kangana stated that she thinks Sid and Kiara are a 'delightful pair' and she admires them for their 'gimmick-free' love story.

She wrote, “Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attention seeking bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight ….. so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple.”

This is not the first time the Queen actress has taken a dig at other Bollywood couples. Earlier on Tuesday (February 7), she had taken to her Instagram story to congratulate Kiara and Sidharth and had claimed ‘rarely we see genuine love in movie industry’.

More on Sidharth-Kiara's relationship

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been dating for the last few years, though they never outright admitted it prior to their wedding. Kiara first revealed that she met Sidharth on the set of Lust Stories.

They started being sighted by the paps on numerous occasions. Eventually, they starred together in Shershaah, which gave them the opportunity to share a lot more content on social media together.

It wasn’t until Sidharth’s birthday that Kiara would post a picture with him on Instagram and make their relationship Insta-official. Both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made no announcements of their wedding, though it was one of the most anticipated events in recent memory by the time the couple tied the knot.