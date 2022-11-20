Kangana Ranaut Lauds Tabu Following Success Of Her Latest Movies; 'Such An Inspiration'

Kangana Ranaut penned an appreciation note for Tabu following the success of both her latest releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. Kangana mentioned that Tabu has effortlessly played central roles in both films, adding that she's 'single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry'. Ranaut further praised Tabu's 'talent and consistency', stating how commendable it is to see the actor reach the peak of her career in her fifties. Kangana stressed that women deserve 'much more credit' for their relentless hard work.

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on Tabu following the success of her latest films

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, November 20, the Emergency mentioned, "Only two Hindi films have worked this year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2..and both films have superstar @tabutiful Ji in central roles, slaying in her 50...single-handedly saving the Hindi Film industry...her talent and consistency has never been questioned but to look her best and reach the peak of her career in her fifties is commendable..I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work..such an inspiration."

Tabu was recently seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and more in the crime thriller Drishyam 2. Tabu took on the role of Meera Deshmukh, former IG, and mother of Sam, who is murdered by Devgn's daughter Anju Salgaonkar.

Meanwhile, Tabu also appeared in a pivotal role on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. She took on the dual roles of Anjulika Chatterjee and Manjulika Chatterjee. Both films emerged successful at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, Kangana is set to essay former PM Indira Gandhi's role in the upcoming political drama Emergency. The movie will also feature Shreyas Talpade as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry as cultural activist Pupul Jayakar and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT/ @TABUTIFUL)