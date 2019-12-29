Kangana Ranaut Is All Laughs In The Snow As She Spends Quality Time With Family, Watch

B-Town stars have been enjoying a ‘snowy’ time ahead of the New Year. Be it Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, or the Kapoor sisters along with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan joining them, the celebrities are literally ‘chilling.’ Even for Kangana Ranaut, turning an ‘ice baby’ was the way to gear up for the New Year.

The actor enjoyed a fun-filled time with her family in Manali. The Manikarnika star was excited just like a child as she played with the snow. Be it running in the ice or excitedly throwing the snow in the air and shouting ‘Yahoo’, Kangana had an enjoyable time.

Pictures and videos of the trip went viral on her fan clubs, with the official fan club, captioning it , “Ice ice baby. Kangana Ranaut and fam enjoy a day out in the snow.”

Kangana also enjoyed her aunt singing the ‘Pahadi’ song Banku Deya Chachua. Her sister Rangoli and nephew Lakshya too were spotted in the video.

Rangoli captioned one of the pics, “Himalayas are so beautiful, hamare pahadon ki beauty he kuch aur hai.” (The beauty of our hills is something different). They also trekked in the snow.

Here are the posts

Such a lovely day we had .... went out trekking today ❤ pic.twitter.com/R8JUQ9EVHc — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 28, 2019

Kangana was born and brought in the Mandi town of Himachal Pradesh before she shifted to Mumbai to pursue her acting dreams.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana has a crucial year in front of her. Starting with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, the actor has two major films, the biopic on former Tamil Nadu CM, Jayalalitha, titled Thalaivi and Dhaakad, where she is playing a Lara Croft-like character with guns and high-octane action.

