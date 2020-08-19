Kangana Raises Questions On Rhea, Asks ‘How Is She Hiring Such A Big Criminal Lawyer?’

In yet another interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut went on to reveal several other things related to the 'Bollywood Gang'. The Bollywood actor questioned Rhea Chakraborty's appointment of Satish Maneshinde as her counsel. She also claimed that she had written to the Women Commission, but they never registered her complaint because they were 'friends' with famous Producer and Director Rakesh Roshan.

Speaking to Arnab, Kangana Ranaut said, "There has been an appeal for her [Rhea Chakraborty] from the Akhtar family to the Women Commission but when they called me names and circulated morphed images of me, then they did not raise the issue to the Commission, why? I complained to the Women Commission and they told me that they are Rakesh Roshan's friend so they can't take my complaint."

Questioning Chakraborty's need to hire a leading criminal advocate, Ranaut said, "I have also faced criminal cases and if I want to appoint the same lawyer as Rhea Chakraborty, I will have to wait for a week to get an appointment. How come that starlet is able to get him within a day? Also, the amount of money that the lawyer charges, if you have not done anything then why are you hiring such a big lawyer? Definitely, there are some people supporting her."

Kangana questions Aamir Khan

In the same interview, Kangana Ranaut also raised questions over leading Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. "No one from Bollywood asked for a CBI probe — it works like an entire gang. Aamir Khan worked with Sushant in 'PK' but he didn't raise his voice."

She added, "So, Anushka will also not raise her voice. And it goes on. You don't have a word to say for a colleague who has died. What are they scared of? Now also only a few are speaking out, rest are still in hiding." [sic]

This comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced its verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father.

