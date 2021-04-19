Kangana Ranaut Looks Ethereal In Her Latest Photoshoot In Indian Ensemble

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who will be starring in the upcoming film Thalaivi, recently took to her social media to share a series of photos from a photoshoot. Fans of the actor are in love with her photos in an Indian ensemble. She flaunted a white saree with jewellery in the photos.

Kangana flaunts white saree look in latest photoshoot

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media handles to share a series of pictures in an Indian ensemble with her fans. The actor took to both her Twitter and Instagram handles to share the photos. In the caption, she added some lines by the famous poet Fana Nizami Kanpuri. She was seen wearing a white coloured saree with golden lace. She completed her look with some jewellery and tied her hair in a bun.

Fans, who are always drooling over Kangana Ranaut's photos, could not keep themselves from commenting on her latest post. Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle was filled with compliments as soon as the actor shared the pictures from her photoshoot. Fans showered their love on her photos by calling her beautiful. Some users also uniquely complemented the Queen actor. Here's how fans are reacting to Kangana Ranaut's latest photos.

Kangana shared a series of photographs from the same photoshoot on her Instagram handle as well. The Manikarnika actor's latest post received over 391 thousand likes and 3,000 comments within a few hours. Her fans showered 'heart' and 'heart eyed' emojis in the comment section while calling her beautiful.

On the work front

After working as a model for a small period of time, Kangana Ranaut made her acting debut with the film Gangster, in 2006. She co-starred Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja in the film. Since then, she has starred in several films. Kangana Ranaut's movies that remain widely popular include Manikarnika, Queen, Panga, Krrish 3, Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion, Rangoon, Judgemental Hai Kya, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Simran, Woh Lamhe, and Katti Batti. She will be starring in the upcoming film Thalaivi, the story of J. Jayalalithaa. The film will release on April 23, 2021.

