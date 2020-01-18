Kangana Ranaut Attends Cousin’s Engagement In Himachal, See Pics

Kangana Ranaut is being spotted at many reality shows and events to promote her upcoming film, Panga. Amidst all that, Kangana Ranaut’s pictures with her family have been surfacing on the internet. She was recently photographed in Himachal with her family as was there attending a family function which reportedly was her cousin’s engagement ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut's photos from her cousin's engagement

Social media keeps fans updated with celebrities’ lives off-screen. Therefore, Kangana Ranaut’s team took to social media and shared some gorgeous pictures of her and her cousins. Kangana was seen wearing a stunning ensemble from Ritu Kumar. Kangana Ranaut in these pictures is wearing a classic Suryavanshi Kurta Set from designer Ritu Kumar.

She was styled by Sanjay Kumar D and Ami Patel. Kangana tied her back, and is seen wearing a necklace without any earrings for accessories. She has gone for natural-look make-up and is seen wearing a bindi. Kangana completed her outfit by wearing a pair of golden studded nagre.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's photos here:

The team also posted a story of Kangana Ranaut with her cousins:

Kangana's sister Rangoli posted some more pictures:

Some more pics from yesterday’s family function 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/RYxqgfBz2O — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 18, 2020

Panga updates:

Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in her upcoming film, Panga, which is set to release on January 24, 2020. Panga revolves around a middle-class wife-mother who attempts to make her name in the game she was once a champion of.

The story touches on how society will create hindrances for her and how she will overcome them. The movie has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

