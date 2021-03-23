Kangana Ranaut Looks Promising In New Poster Of Upcoming Film 'Tejas'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has turned a year older today, March 23, 2021. To mark this day, the makers of her upcoming film Tejas unveiled her new look that is truly unmissable. Along with the poster, the makers also went on to pen a sweet note revealing details about the movie. On seeing the first look poster, fans have been flooding the comment section with all things nice as they are gushing over the actor’s post.

Taking to their Twitter handle, RSVP movies shared a picture of Kangana where she looks promising in the first look poster of Tejas. In the picture, Kangana can be seen sitting and striking a simple pose where she is all smiles for the camera. She is seen donning an air force uniform and opted for a side parting sleek bun hairdo, well-done brows, and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the makers also penned a sweet birthday wish for the actor. The caption read as, “Dear #Tejas, Spread your wings and soar high, today and always. Airplane. Wish you a very happy birthday @KanganaTeam”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the makers shared the post online, fans went on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how stunning the actor looks, while some were gaga over her first look. One of the users wrote, “Again ðŸ˜˜, national award for best actress for Tejas and Thalaivi”. Another one wrote, “The pic itself gives goosebumps, wearing the uniform with pride, thank you for sharing this #KanganaRanaut #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut”. Take a look at the post below.

Tejas plot and more

Kangana Ranaut plays the lead in the film. Tejas is about a female fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. In 2016, the IAF allowed three female fighter pilots, Flight Lieutenants Bhawana Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi, and Mohana Singh, to join combat roles. This historic event has inspired Tejas.

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share a small video from her last day at Bikaner where she was shooting for Tejas. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Last day of shoot in Bikaner as I spend my last day here, want to acknowledge heart touching hospitality, love, and warmth at Narendra Bhawan. Always so delightful”.